'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jorge Nava Just Welcomed a Baby With His Girlfriend!

Despite sharing photos of the two together, Jorge has never directly revealed the name of his girlfriend/baby mama. Although he hasn't shared who she is, it hasn't stopped him from posting about her and their life together regularly.

There has been a major hint, however. Under one of their snaps together, an account tagged @msblua, with the page name "R Blua," had the pinned comment "Te amo," (Spanish for "I love you"). It's safe to say that the mystery account probably belongs to his girlfriend!

The "R Blua" account only has one post and fewer than 1,000 followers, but that's all that's known since it's on private. The profile photo shows the duo during her pregnancy, further proof that the account likely belongs to Jorge's lover.