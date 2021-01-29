Some '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Find Fame With the Show — Even With Criminal Records

In 2014, Paul Staehle was found guilty of second-degree arson and burning personal property intentionally for insurance purposes. He has never really hid his past on the show, but it hasn't stopped fans from continuously questioning his morals and motives with his wife, Karine Staehle. He explained on the show that his criminal past had to do with a former relationship that ended badly, which really didn't help his case with fans.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.