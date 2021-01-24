'90 Day Fiancé' alum Douglas Wooten was arrested on a felony murder charge.

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Douglas Wooten Was Arrested on a Felony Murder ChargeBy Leila Kozma
A 39-year-old man who previously appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days was arrested for felony murder, home invasion, armed robbery, and second-degree cruelty to children.
Douglas Wooten turned himself in to the Hazlehurst authorities on Jan. 7, 2021, three days after an arrest warrant was issued. Here's what happened.
On Jan. 4, 2021, the Jeff Davis County Sheriff's Office received a call from a Hazlehurst inhabitant who heard gunshots being fired near 21 Mark Hall Drive. By the time the authorities arrived on the scene Marcos Ramirez, a 54-year-old Hazlehurst inhabitant had died of his injuries.
Three people, Kegan B. Bennett, Denver L. Wooten, and Verlyttia Ivory, were arrested on Jan 5., 2021, in conjunction with the atrocity, as per the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Douglas Wooten turned himself in a few days later. He was taken to the Jeff Davis County Jail.
All four suspects were arrested for felony murder, home invasion, and armed robbery. Douglas Wooten and Ivory are also facing charges for second-degree cruelty to children. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the investigation is active and ongoing.
Before the murder arrest, Wooten appeared as a wedding planner on '90 Day Fiancé.'
Douglas Wooten (nicknamed "DJ Doug") appeared on one episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.
"Pack Your Bags" captures Angela Deem's attempts to organize an "American-themed wedding with an African reception" for herself and her Nigeria-born fiancé, Michael Ilesanmi.
As her wedding planner, Wooten advised Angela to come up with concepts that fit her budget — instead of trying to make her biggest dreams come true. Wooten also told Angela that they might be able to barbecue a goat as part of the "African-style reception."
"Pick your sin, and I'll help you to accommodate it," Wooten reportedly told Angela.
"She wants caviar and champagne on a malt liquor budget," he summarized the initial meeting with Angela in a confessional. He added, "You can't have a fairytale wedding tomorrow and expect it all to happen for $100."
Some believe that Wooten appeared on the show as the owner of Angela's chosen wedding venue, the Cotton Patch Extreme in Hazlehurst, Ga. Others state that he and the star might have been friends.
Either way, Wooten drew a great deal of attention with his appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.
@DavidSpade Please get this man from TLC show 90 Day Fiance lined up for Joe Dirt 3. DJ Doug! pic.twitter.com/lrX18idXkn— Jw33333 (@Jw333331) August 13, 2019
Some, like @Jw333331, ventured so far as to argue that Wooten would deserve his own TV show. At the time, several Twitter users expressed a great deal of interest in watching him deal with brides who had elaborate wedding plans in mind.
Regardless, Wooten likely played little part in Angela and Michael's wedding. After Michael's K-1 Visa was denied, the stars decided to tie the knot in his home country of Nigeria instead.