Where Is Robert Blake Now, 15 Years After He Was Acquitted of His Wife’s Murder?

Where is Robert Blake now? The Baretta actor went from TV star to tabloid fixation overnight in 2001 when his second wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, was murdered.

Blake resurfaced in 2019, telling cops in a TV interviewer that he’s “beat up to hell” but “still here.” And now he’s the subject of the TV special Murder in the Family: Robert Blake, airing on Reelz on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 9 p.m. EST.

Here’s what to know about Blake’s career, his criminal trial, and his life in recent years.