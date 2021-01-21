Charles Chase Merritt Was the Only Solid Suspect in the McStay Family Murders

Although Merritt was believed to have acted alone in the crimes, the name Dan Kavanaugh is one that seemed to come up during the case a bit. He was not involved in the crimes and he was proven to be in Hawaii at the time of the murders. But Kavanaugh had been in charge of the online business of Earth Inspired Products and, during McStay's absence and before his remains were found, Kavanaugh had used business funds to keep the company going.

Kavanaugh admitted to CBS News 8 in San Diego that there were "curious withdrawals for business expenses" around the time of the disappearances, but those funds had likely been used by Merritt.

Today, Merritt continues to sit behind bars and, at the very least, the McStay family's relatives can have some sense of closure.