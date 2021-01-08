'The Dating Game' Killer Was Active for Almost 10 Years Before He Was Caught

Rodney Alcala, who would later be known as The Dating Game Killer for his one-time appearance on the TV show, committed his first known crime in 1968 when he was discovered luring an 8-year-old girl into his apartment. The police found her alive but beaten and raped, and Alcala fled. He spent nearly 10 more years committing various crimes against mostly women and young girls before he was finally apprehended.

He didn't appear on The Dating Game until 1978 — after he had committed at least a handful of murders in California but before he was convicted of any of them. And when 20/20 covers the case on 20/20: The Dating Game Killer on Jan. 8, 2021, the story of the notorious Dating Game Killer will be studied further.

If you’re unfamiliar with the case, its victims, or the one who miraculously got away, then you might also be wondering if Alcala is still alive today. And if so, what happened to him?