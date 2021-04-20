Does '90 Day Fiancé' Star Amira Lollysa Already Have a New Boyfriend?

Fans of the show 90 Day Fiancé saw Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa make their debut on Season 8 of the reality television show. Andrew, who’s a daycare worker from Roseville, Calif., met Amira online, and it appeared that the couple quickly fell in love. After the two met and went on a trip to Las Vegas, Andrew proposed to the French bombshell. Immediately after the proposal, the couple began their K-1 visa process for Amira to re-enter the United States legally as Andrew's fiancé.

Unfortunately, Amira and Andrew’s love story took a wrong turn when Amira’s K-1 visa was approved only days before the U.S. placed a travel ban against all European countries at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The couple was able to find a loophole to get her to America, though. However, after arriving in Mexico, she was detained at customs. Amira was to try again by flying from France to Serbia and then to America, but at the last moment, she decided that she had had enough.

She didn't want to board the plane and sent Andrew a short text saying she wouldn't be uniting with him in the U.S. The two revealed their split on Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé, which marks the first time on the TLC hit series where a couple did not get married after receiving a K-1 visa. It appears that Amira has moved on and also has a new boyfriend in the states. Is it true? Keep reading to find out who her rumored beau is.

Who is Amira Lollysa rumored to be dating?

Last month, after fans learned that Amira and Andrew did break up and she did not fly to the U.S., they believed that she was already involved with a new man, and that’s ultimately the reason why she didn’t get on the plane. In a 90 Day Fiancé uncensored discussion group on Reddit, a member did some sleuthing of their own and stated that she had a new boyfriend who lives in California.

Article continues below advertisement

They wrote, "So I did some digging after finding it on one of those 90 Day bloggers sites, and it’s true that Amira has been on message boards trying to date U.S. prisoners and that she currently is dating some dude named Camel Ventura from the U.S. as well." As reported by Screen Rant, Amira and Camel follow each other on Instagram. On Feb. 19, he posted on Instagram and spoke about his late father. Below is an Instagram selfie of her rumored boyfriend Camel.

Article continues below advertisement