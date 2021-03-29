Why Does Big Ed Live With His Mom? It's Not for the Reason You May Think

Like so many other stars of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Big Ed lives with his mom, Norma. They have been living together for years, and he makes no apologizes for it. He's still searching for the love of his life, but it's clear that his mom is along for the ride. But Ed's not just living with his mom because he doesn't want to be out on his own. In fact, he has another reason for this arrangement that so many of us can relate to.

For a lot of people, living with a parent while dating isn't the best idea. But Big Ed is making it work. In fact, several things have changed in Norma's life, and he's glad to be with her. Their arrangement looks like it benefits them both.

Why does Big Ed live with his mom?

Some fans of 90 Day Fiancé have always had a problem with Ed and Norma living together. But he says he's been taking care of her, and that's the reason for their arrangement. An article by Screen Rant reports that 2020 brought some big changes into her life just like it did for so many others. She lost her home, and the man she was dating died. Then in October 2020, she was hit by a car and needed back surgery.

"I have been pretty selfish the last probably 20 years living on my own," Ed said in an interview with Screen Rant. "I knew this day would come and I would be the one. The minute I found out she was losing her house, I found a kind of cute two-bedroom bungalow and I fixed up the yard and put in a hot tub and fire pit."

Luckily, Ed goes on to say that he likes living with Norma who is now in her 80s. His other siblings live all across the country, so it made sense for him to be the one to look after her. "It feels really, really good," he said. "My mom is such a giving person. She raised six of us kids. Her and my dad made sure we had everything we needed not necessarily what we wanted."

