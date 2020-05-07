Are Ed and Rose From '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Still Together?

While none of the couples have it easy on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé : Before the 90 Days, Big Ed Brown and Rose Vega might not even make it to the finale as a couple. Though Big Ed was intending on proposing to his betrothed after meeting her in the Philippines, the two soon began arguing about whether or not to have kids together (Rose has a 4-year-old son named Prince from a previous relationship, and Ed has a daughter).

It soon became evident that they have multiple fundamental differences in their relationship, not the least of which is their 31-year age gap.

On the May 3 episode, Rose was adamant about ending her relationship with Big Ed, but will the two be able to reconcile once Ed reveals his proposal plans?

Are Ed and Rose still together from 90 Day Fiancé? Read on to find out if the couple has made their relationship work beyond the show.