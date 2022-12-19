Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > 90 Day Fiancé
Ed and Liz from '90 Day Fiancé'
Source: TLC

Liz's Job on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Is a Sore Subject for Ed

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Dec. 19 2022, Published 9:22 a.m. ET

It's no secret that Ed Brown and Liz Woods have gone through a lot on different 90 Day Fiancé shows. And in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, one of their issues is Liz's desire to work more to earn a living for herself and her daughter from a previous relationship. But where does Liz work on 90 Day Fiancé and why is it such a point of contention for Ed?

Article continues below advertisement

Things have never been easy for Liz and Ed. If Ed's jealous streak isn't running amok in their relationship, it's Liz's ex's impending move out of state that will possibly uproot her daughter as well. And with Ed's friends and family still weary about the strength of their relationship, it seems like the drama is never-ending for these two.

Liz and Ed from '90 Day Fiancé'
Source: TLC

Liz and Ed met when he was on a date with another woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Where does '90 Day Fiancé's Liz work?

Because Ed suspected Liz of being unfaithful to him in the past with a coworker, he isn't wild about the idea of Liz working more than she already does. But, she explains on the show, she has an opportunity to become a partner at the restaurant where she works, Encontro. Ed originally met Liz at the same restaurant when she was a server. Now, she may be able to move up in her career in a big way.

Unfortunately, Ed isn't as supportive as Liz would like him to be. Even though becoming a partner at the restaurant means a big step up for Liz, Ed sees the job as another roadblock in their journey to the altar. For Ed, if Liz accepts the job, it means she'll be working more and away from him more. And that just isn't going to fly with him.

Article continues below advertisement

'90 Day Fiancé' fans want to know where the restaurant Encontro is.

Liz works at Encontro in San Diego, Calif. It's a casual bar and grill style restaurant with menu items like pulled pork sliders and truffle mac and cheese. The prices are also affordable, with the most expensive dinner item being $26. Although Liz doesn't own Encontro on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, she may be a partner now.

Article continues below advertisement

Ed has an issue with Liz working too much on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

Ed admits on the show that Liz's long working hours led to some of their past breakups. And, he says, he wants Liz to be available to spend time with him on a more suitable schedule than working into the late night hours.

"I don't want you working 80 hours a week," Ed tells Liz on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? "That's what a [business] partner does. It's a very big commitment, and I want a wife."

In any other relationship, Ed's concerns may be a bit more valid. But for Liz, who wants a modicum of independence, financially and otherwise, accepting this job opportunity is a huge deal. And Ed's lack of support, rather than the job itself, may lead to yet another break in their relationship.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Big Ed and Liz Woods Are Engaged — Here's a Look Back on Their Relationship

Liz and Ed's Age Difference Is the Least of Their Problems on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

Big Ed From '90 Day Fiancé' Might Be Making More Money Than You Think

Latest 90 Day Fiancé News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.