Liz's Job on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Is a Sore Subject for Ed

Ed admits on the show that Liz's long working hours led to some of their past breakups. And, he says, he wants Liz to be available to spend time with him on a more suitable schedule than working into the late night hours.

"I don't want you working 80 hours a week," Ed tells Liz on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? "That's what a [business] partner does. It's a very big commitment, and I want a wife."