Liz's Job on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Is a Sore Subject for Ed
It's no secret that Ed Brown and Liz Woods have gone through a lot on different 90 Day Fiancé shows. And in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, one of their issues is Liz's desire to work more to earn a living for herself and her daughter from a previous relationship. But where does Liz work on 90 Day Fiancé and why is it such a point of contention for Ed?
Things have never been easy for Liz and Ed. If Ed's jealous streak isn't running amok in their relationship, it's Liz's ex's impending move out of state that will possibly uproot her daughter as well. And with Ed's friends and family still weary about the strength of their relationship, it seems like the drama is never-ending for these two.
Where does '90 Day Fiancé's Liz work?
Because Ed suspected Liz of being unfaithful to him in the past with a coworker, he isn't wild about the idea of Liz working more than she already does. But, she explains on the show, she has an opportunity to become a partner at the restaurant where she works, Encontro. Ed originally met Liz at the same restaurant when she was a server. Now, she may be able to move up in her career in a big way.
Unfortunately, Ed isn't as supportive as Liz would like him to be. Even though becoming a partner at the restaurant means a big step up for Liz, Ed sees the job as another roadblock in their journey to the altar. For Ed, if Liz accepts the job, it means she'll be working more and away from him more. And that just isn't going to fly with him.
'90 Day Fiancé' fans want to know where the restaurant Encontro is.
Liz works at Encontro in San Diego, Calif. It's a casual bar and grill style restaurant with menu items like pulled pork sliders and truffle mac and cheese. The prices are also affordable, with the most expensive dinner item being $26. Although Liz doesn't own Encontro on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, she may be a partner now.
Ed has an issue with Liz working too much on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
Ed admits on the show that Liz's long working hours led to some of their past breakups. And, he says, he wants Liz to be available to spend time with him on a more suitable schedule than working into the late night hours.
"I don't want you working 80 hours a week," Ed tells Liz on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? "That's what a [business] partner does. It's a very big commitment, and I want a wife."
In any other relationship, Ed's concerns may be a bit more valid. But for Liz, who wants a modicum of independence, financially and otherwise, accepting this job opportunity is a huge deal. And Ed's lack of support, rather than the job itself, may lead to yet another break in their relationship.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.