Is Ed Ever Going to Stop Accusing Liz of Cheating?

It’s no secret to 90 Day Fiancé fans that Liz and Ed don’t have the healthiest relationship. A few months back, Ed faced backlash for slapping and spitting on Liz during a “Tortilla Challenge” viral video.

“You literally spit on her,” one user wrote in the comments section of the video, with another stating, “[You] spit on her on purpose.” A third user agreed, adding, “You intentionally spit in her face.”