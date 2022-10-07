Fans Can Visit the Home on HGTV's ‘Saving the Manor’ — Here’s Where the Show Was Filmed
Power couple Dean Poulton and Borja De Maqua are HGTV’s latest stars. The pair puts their DIY skills to the test with a new series, Saving the Manor. On the show, Dean and Borja intend to renovate their dream home in time for them to start their family.
Each week, viewers will tune in and see Dean, an architect, and Borja, a surveyor and former real estate agent, wrapping up the work they’ve already done since purchasing the home in March 2018.
Dean and Borja also plan on opening the space to other tourists once the manor is complete. Here’s where Saving the Manor was filmed and the couple’s plans for its reveal.
Where was ‘Saving the Manor’ filmed?
Before HGTV approached them about Saving the Manor, some interior design fans recognized Dean and Borja for their past work. However, the couple’s latest project is the backdrop of the series, as they filmed many of the scenes in their “Tiny Estate.”
The rural English estate is located in Coleshill, Warwickshire, a West Midlands county in England. Borja and Dean have lived together in England since they met and renovated other homes during their relationship. Nonetheless, their current project carries more weight than the others.
Dean and Borja’s estate reportedly has 65 rooms the couple could split if they choose. According to Architectural Digest, some of the manor’s attractions include “an array of different buildings and gardens including a three-story Georgian manor house, an adjoining servants' quarters, and a caretaker's cottage that dates back to Tudor times, plus a charming gardener's cottage and piggery.”
Can ‘Saving the Manor’ fans visit Dean and Borja’s estate?
Borja and Dean bought their Warwickshire estate during a vacation. During the trip, Borja explained that he noticed the home he and Dean always passed on their way to work was up for sale. The couple saw the listing as a sign they should view the property and consider making an offer. After viewing it, Borja said they jumped at the chance to buy the estate and soon learned they didn’t have any competition.
“We offered as much as we could, taking all the unknown factors into consideration,” Borja wrote on the MyTinyEstate.com blog. “When we heard back, hearing the offer had been accepted, we were like, Shoot! I bet we have offered too much! We were expecting a counteroffer, at the very least. The reality was that no one wanted to get near the place. We were the only ones that viewed it.”
Now that they’re the official property owners, Dean and Borja don’t want to be the only ones experiencing the estate’s beauty. In April 2021, they shared on MyTiny Estate.com’s blog that they reopened the Caretakers Cottage to short-term renters. Per HGTV, the cottage has two bedrooms and is where the servants once lived.
The property has two bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen, Wi-Fi, and parking. Since the opening, Dean and Borja have continued sharing parts of their home with the world. In the summer of 2022, the co-hosts gave their guests access to their gardens and reportedly plan on offering more rooms in the future.
Watch new episodes of Saving the Manor Friday nights at 10 p.m. EST on HGTV.