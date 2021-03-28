19 Do-It-Yourselfers Who Won't Be Getting a Call From HGTV Any Time Soon

Being handy is a huge skill worth possessing. If you enjoy contracting and renovation work, then you'll have an easier time learning the ins and outs of the DIY life. You'll be able to have a way nicer house, or keep your car running for longer at a fraction of the cost because you aren't relying on someone else's know-how to get the job done . There's also an added benefit of having the work done just the way you want it.

However, not all handy people are created equal, and some folks' visions don't align with other people's, or what society necessarily deems as "fine craftsmanship" or "not bafflingly insane."

The following intrepid mavens of renovation don't play by society's rules and are so gifted when it comes to reno work that it's almost impossible to appreciate their genius.