Sometimes, the Customer Is Actually Very, Very Wrong

If you've had the displeasure of working retail, then you've most probably come across a customer or two that made you question how some people were raised. Whether they think it's OK to unleash unholy verbal hell on you because their day isn't going well and they just really, really wanted a Popeye's chicken sandwich or the sneakers in a nine and a half because even though they're a nine they have to double-sock on account of their poor circulation.

Whatever reasons someone has for "having a bad day" there's really no excuse for taking it out on an employee who, more often than not, doesn't have the power or authority to fix whatever issue they have in the moment. Or maybe said customer really doesn't have any type of gripe whatsoever and really is just an awful person who's never been properly shut down in the past. Whatever the reason for their awful behavior, some people just don't know how to act.