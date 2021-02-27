Logo
Sometimes, the Customer Is Wrong
Source: Imgur

Sometimes, the Customer Is Actually Very, Very Wrong

By

Feb. 27 2021, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

If you've had the displeasure of working retail, then you've most probably come across a customer or two that made you question how some people were raised. Whether they think it's OK to unleash unholy verbal hell on you because their day isn't going well and they just really, really wanted a Popeye's chicken sandwich or the sneakers in a nine and a half because even though they're a nine they have to double-sock on account of their poor circulation.

Whatever reasons someone has for "having a bad day" there's really no excuse for taking it out on an employee who, more often than not, doesn't have the power or authority to fix whatever issue they have in the moment. Or maybe said customer really doesn't have any type of gripe whatsoever and really is just an awful person who's never been properly shut down in the past. Whatever the reason for their awful behavior, some people just don't know how to act.

Pretty sure there's a bathroom in the store.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
Why do that?

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Guess they didn't like the service.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
There's no way that's real.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Isn't Buddha all forgiving?

bad customers
Source: Imgur
So blame the slow cooks on the waiter, got it.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

That poor, poor child.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
His face in the last photo.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Go get fast food then.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
Who, the heck, raised these folks?

bad customers
Source: Imgur

They clearly don't fit.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
Is this in an elementary school or something?

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Ruining it for all the other kids.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
She should press charges.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

God's rent in heaven must be pretty pricey.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
Is this a thing? Why the moat of ketchup?

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Raising alcoholics right.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
Kinda harsh but valid, it's your establishment.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Get a real salary.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
It's the perfect crime.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Gratuity is a religion?

bad customers
Source: Imgur
You're eating at a place called "Zombie Burger"; at least she wasn't wearing undead makeup.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Maybe they thought they were wheelchairs.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
Because everybody wants a stranger's phone number instead of a tip.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

How else are you going to know if it looks good on your fingers? Besides, it's clearance.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
I didn't know Taz from 'Looney Tunes' wore slides.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Then don't go to a place with sit-down service.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
You know the saying, all it takes is one bad lettuce.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

All I needed were those buttons.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
At least put some socks on.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

It doesn't work like that...

bad customers
Source: Imgur
What a disgusting mess.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

It's great that they list the crimes there as well.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
Have you ever done such a "bad job" as a waiter that you got booed?

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Gotta test the merch.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
"Every penny counts!" Hurr durr.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Sometimes you just need to throw a chicken at someone.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
Again, who raised some of these people?

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Seriously, how far is the nearest fridge?

bad customers
Source: Imgur
Why'd they write it in crayon.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

That's kind of funny ... but it's still a crime.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
Ice cream theft is a serious crime.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

"Oh so my money isn't good here? I see how it is."

bad customers
Source: Imgur
Clean up a little bit of it at least, just leaving a bunch of napkins and bouncing isn't cool.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Taping the mango, brilliant play.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
"Well they're just gonna clean it up anyway."

bad customers
Source: Imgur

Hope that's pet hair.

bad customers
Source: Imgur

For that extra flavor.

bad customers
Source: Imgur
