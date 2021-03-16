27 St. Patty's Day Jokes Everyone You Encounter on 3/17 Will Love

Well, we hope you have something green you're ready to show off this St. Patty's Day. To make sure you're ultra prepared for the holiday, we wanted to give you a bunch of jokes to tell your friends and family while you march along your parade or indulge in another Shamrock Shake.

10. What's long and green and has a low IQ? A St. Patrick's Day parade.

9. What would you get if you crossed Christmas with St. Patrick's Day? St. O'Claus!

8. What do they call the Irish Jig at McDonald's? A Shamrock Shake

7. How did the Irish Jig get started? Too much water to drink and not enough restrooms.

6. Why should you never iron a four-leaf clover? You don't want to press your luck.

5. Who was St. Patrick's favorite superhero? Green Lantern.

4. Where can you always find gold on St. Patty's Day? In the dictionary.

3. What kind of bow can't be tied? A rainbow.

2. What happens if you cross poison ivy with a four-leaf clover? You get a rash of good luck!

1. Why do people wear shamrocks on St. Patrick's Day? Because real rocks are too heavy.

16. What do you call a diseased Irish criminal? A leper con.

15. Why are leprechauns so hard to get along with? Because they're very short-tempered.

14. What do leprechauns love to barbecue? Short ribs.

13. Why can't you borrow money from a leprechaun? Because they're always a little short.

12. Why are so many leprechauns gardeners? Because they have green thumbs.

11. What kinds of spells do leprechaun witches cast? Lucky Charms!

Irish jokes

17. Irish puns are the most O'ffensive.

18. When is an Irish potato not an Irish potato?

When it's a French fry.

19. Why is Ireland the fastest growing country in Europe?

Because it's always Dublin.

20. "I married an Irishman on St. Patrick's Day."

"Oh, really?"

"No, O'Reilly!"

21. Are people jealous of the Irish?

Sure, they're green with envy.

22. What's the difference between an Irish wedding and an Irish funeral?

One less drunk at the party.

23. How does every Irish joke start?

By looking over your shoulder.

24. Why wasn't Jesus born in Ireland?

He couldn't find three wise men or a virgin.

25. What's Irish and stays out all night?

Paddy O'furniture.

26. Why are the Irish so concerned about global warming?

They're really into green living.

27. Knock Knock

Who's there?

Irish!

Irish who?

Irish you a happy St. Patrick's Day!



