55 St. Patrick's Day Instagram Captions to Give You the Luck of the Irish

1. Irish you a happy St. Patrick's Day!

2. I scream for green.

3. Just call me lady luck.

4. Feelin' a little green.

5. We all love a good rainbow.

6. I'm the cutest clover in the patch.

7. I pinch back.

8. A good friend is like a four-leaf clover: Hard to find and lucky to have.

9. Kiss me, I'm Irish.

10. How green can you be?

11. You're just my luck.