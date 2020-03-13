You Don't Have to Be Good at Math to Enjoy These Pi Day Memes

March gets all of the fun days: National Pancake Day, Mardi Gras, Nap Day, International Women's Day, and now the best of them all, Pi Day.

Pi Day, for those who don't know, is the annual celebration of the mathematical constant "π" aka pi. We celebrate it on March 14, since 3.14 are the first digits in the infinitely long sequence that make up the number.

Pi Day celebrations, for the most part, consist of pie-eating contests, long theoretical discussions about the irrational number, and of course, memes and jokes. Because we don't trust ourselves with the advanced math stuff, allow us to entertain you with some memes you should send your friends this Thursday.