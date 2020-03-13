You Don't Have to Be Good at Math to Enjoy These Pi Day Memes

You Don't Have to Be Good at Math to Enjoy These Pi Day MemesBy Pippa Raga
March gets all of the fun days: National Pancake Day, Mardi Gras, Nap Day, International Women's Day, and now the best of them all, Pi Day.
Pi Day, for those who don't know, is the annual celebration of the mathematical constant "π" aka pi. We celebrate it on March 14, since 3.14 are the first digits in the infinitely long sequence that make up the number.
Pi Day celebrations, for the most part, consist of pie-eating contests, long theoretical discussions about the irrational number, and of course, memes and jokes. Because we don't trust ourselves with the advanced math stuff, allow us to entertain you with some memes you should send your friends this Thursday.
1. Come to think of it, we wouldn't mind celebrating forever.
2. Wow. Truly did not know to look at what 3.14 spells in the mirror.
3. Apologies, but most of these pi jokes are about being irrational.
4. Wait — we almost forgot that pizza pies are also pies. Pi Day just got so much better.
5. Wholesome and hilarious.
6. Of course, Chuck Norris *would.*
7. TFW you wrong a math nerd and come to regret it immediately.
8. Don't say we didn't warn you.
9. OK, now this is actually deep and troubling.
10. Send this to your dad or to someone's dad, please.
11. Numbers in an HR meeting — what a nightmare.
12. Really, REALLY wish we had these during trig finals.
Excuse the break from Pi Day memes. That one was important.
13. Solve for X. Opinion - X = Onion X = 3.14
14. Mathematicians just LOVE to make things unnecessarily complicated.
15. Reminds us of the teacher who confused herself in math class.
Teacher: What is the area of a circle?
Students: Pi r squared.
Teacher: No. Pie are round. Cake are squared.
16. I'm coming to think it's more than just SUM of the math puns that are terrible.
17. We didn't realize someone made a meme about us.
But now that we're exposed, hello. Feel free to join us on our boat for Pi Day celebrations. You bring the pie.
18. What did we just say...
Pi Day's about to get lit and now that we officially know we can eat pizza pies (in addition to apple and key lime pies), it's ON.
19. Because at the end of the day — no matter what day — it all boils down to this.
20. Climate change pie.
21. A math nerd's nightmare.
22. And in case you wanted a math lesson... (1/3)
I just look at those crusts and am fiending for some marinara sauce to dip them in.
23. Math lesson involving pizza continued... (2/3)
Are you learning anything yet?
24. I would have liked math a lot more... (3/3)
If they utilized delicious pizza in the lesson plan.
25. Not sure how to interpret this Pi Day celebration.
My heart goes out to you, Lil Nas X.
26. A long-held grudge.
Didn't think people took Pi Day seriously? Think again!
27. Inappropriate.
Wait let me recalculate...yep...still inappropriate.
28. Illuminati confirmed.
How is all of that even possible?!
29. I knew it.
Sick and tired of these math nerds constantly trying to shove numbers down our throats. It's revolting.
30. Please don't celebrate it this way.
Seriously, it's a waste of a perfectly good dessert. Not a good idea.
31. A moment of silence.
2020 really is off to a rough start.
32. A silver lining.
There always is one, as long as you look hard enough.
33. A mouthy value, isn't he?
Science jokes are almost always corny, but therein lies their splendor.
More from Distractify:
These Are the Top Memes of 2018
The 40 Funniest Short Jokes: These Are Too Clever!
25 People Reveal the Best Comeback Jokes They Ever Encountered IRL