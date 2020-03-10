We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
pi-day-jokes-1583879489788.jpg
Source: istock

Love or Hate Math, Here Are 29 Pi Day Jokes for You

By

Another day another pi! Errr wait, that’s not how the saying goes. The number pi, denoted by the Greek letter π, is such an enigma of a number that we’ve given it a whole day to be celebrated. Unlike any other number in existence, pi is a number with no end. You could write down the number pi and go on and on until you’ve used all the paper in the world and you still wouldn’t be finished.

Because of its never-ending nature, pi is usually rounded off to 3.14. And with March 14, aka 3/14 around the corner, Pi Day is upon us! This means it’s time for math nerds and math haters alike to gather for a celebration that includes pi-themed foods, and most importantly Pi Day jokes, puns, and one-liners. 