Love or Hate Math, Here Are 29 Pi Day Jokes for You

Love or Hate Math, Here Are 29 Pi Day Jokes for YouBy Pippa Raga
Another day another pi! Errr wait, that’s not how the saying goes. The number pi, denoted by the Greek letter π, is such an enigma of a number that we’ve given it a whole day to be celebrated. Unlike any other number in existence, pi is a number with no end. You could write down the number pi and go on and on until you’ve used all the paper in the world and you still wouldn’t be finished.
Because of its never-ending nature, pi is usually rounded off to 3.14. And with March 14, aka 3/14 around the corner, Pi Day is upon us! This means it’s time for math nerds and math haters alike to gather for a celebration that includes pi-themed foods, and most importantly Pi Day jokes, puns, and one-liners.
Luckily for you, unlike pi, these jokes don't go on forever. To help you get in the spirit of Pi Day, here are some math jokes guaranteed to multiply (see what we did there?) your enjoyment of this very special day.
Pi Day jokes anyone who's ever studied math (and that's all of you) will love.
1. Why should you never talk to pi?
Because he’ll go on forever.
2. Come to the nerd side. We have pi.
3. It’s as simple as 3.141592…
4. The worst thing about getting hit in the face with pi is that it never ends.
5. What was Sir Issac Newton’s favorite dessert?
Apple pi.
6. What did pi say to its partner?
Stop being so irrational.
7. Why did Pi get its driver’s license revoked?
Because it didn’t know when to stop.
8. 3.14 in the mirror reads 'PIE.'
9. If today is really Pi Day, it would never end.
10. What do you call a snake that is exactly 3.14 ft long?
A π-thon.
11. Not all math puns are terrible. Just sum.
12. Teacher: What is the area of a circle?
Students: Pi r squared.
Teacher: No. Pie are round. Cake are squared.
13. What do you call friends who love math?
Alge-BROS
14. What do you get when a bunch of sheep stand in a circle?
Shepherd’s pi.
15. Who was the roundest knight at King Arthur’s round table?
Sir Cumference because he ate too much pi.
16. Why isn’t pi on Twitter?
Because 280 characters isn’t enough to express itself.
17. How far can you recite pi?
Apple
Peach
Strawberry
Blueberry
Cherry
18. My math teacher watched Life of Pi for the first time. She gave it 3.14 stars.
19. Do you know what you get when you divide the sun’s circumference by its diameter?
Pi in the sky!
20. Why do people get excited about Pi Day?
I don’t know, it’s completely irrational.
21. The official Pi Day soundtrack:
“Pi Day Pi Day.
Gotta get down on Pi Day.”
22. Statistics show that 3.14% of sailors are Pi-rates.
23. Why is Pi so lucky in love?
Because its love is infinite and non-repeating.
24. Kiss me, I’m Pirish!
25. A pizza has a radius z and a thickness a.
Therefore, it’s volume is (Pi*z*z*a)
26. How to mathematicians scold their children?
If I’ve told you once, I’ve told you pi times…
27. Divide the circumference of a pumpkin by its diameter and what do you get?
Pumpkin Pi
28. My friend decided to get a tattoo of the symbol pi on his face. It was an irrational decision.
29. I hate all these Pi jokes. They go on forever.
Enjoy the day, eat some pie — pizza or otherwise — and share these jokes with your friends!
