Home > FYI St. Patrick's Day Trivia Questions and Answers for a Sham-Rockin’ Good Time Test your Irish IQ with these St. Patrick's Day trivia questions and answers about Saint Patrick, shamrocks, and more. By Sarah Kester Mar. 15 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking for creative ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, you’re in luck. There are many fun activities to partake in, from parades to Irish pubs filled with pints of green beer to head-to-toe green outfits that let anyone show off their Irish pride. These activities wouldn’t be complete without these witty St. Patrick’s Day Instagram captions to complement your best selfies. Or, these hilarious St. Patrick’s Day jokes that will make anyone Dublin over with laughter.

Article continues below advertisement

But if you’re feeling more quizzical on March 17, then you’ve struck a pot of gold. Keep reading for St. Patrick’s Day trivia that you can use at all your parties this year! You might need the luck of the Irish to get these right!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day trivia

Question: What three colors make up the Irish flag? Answer: Green, orange, and white. Question: According to folklore, what is the occupation of the leprechaun? Answer: Shoemaker. Question: What was Saint Patrick’s real name? Answer: Maewyn Succat. Question: Why do we wear green on St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: The color green is closely associated with the green landscape (Emerald Isle) and the shamrock. Question: Which Irish phrase means “Ireland Forever”? Answer: Erin go bragh.

Question: According to folklore, what animal did St. Patrick drive out of Ireland? Answer: Snakes. Question: What’s the famous tagline from the cereal Lucky Charms? Answer: “They’re magically delicious!” Question: Which famous actress starred in the 1993 three horror movie, Leprechaun Answer: Jennifer Aniston. Question: What is the capital of Ireland? Answer: Dublin. Question: True or false. There is an old Irish tradition that women can propose to men in Ireland on Leap Day? Answer: True.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Question: What is the name of the Irish actor who played Christan Grey in 50 Shades of Grey? Answer: Jamie Dornan. Question: What secret must a leprechaun share if they are captured? Answer: Where to find hidden treasure. Question: What is the name of the Irish bar in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Answer: Paddy’s Pub. Question: Which American city has dyed its river green every St. Patrick’s Day since 1962? Answer: Chicago.

Article continues below advertisement

Question: How many pounds of dye does it take for Chicago to turn their river green? Answer: 40 pounds. Question: What traditional meal is served on St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: Corned beef and cabbage. Question: How many people march in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City? Answer: Approximately 150,000. Question: What color was originally associated with St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: Blue. Question: How many pints of beer are drunk on St. Patrick’s Day? Answer: 13 million.