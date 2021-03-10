Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Struck a Pose, and a New Viral Meme Was Born

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Struck a Pose, and a New Viral Meme Was BornBy Joseph Allen
Although she hasn't starred in a ton of movies, Lady Gaga's acting career has already generated plenty of online fodder. There was the press around A Star Is Born and "Shallow" in particular, and her role on American Horror Story: Hotel, which was also worth tweeting about.
Now, Gaga is stepping in front of the camera again and generating more beautiful internet content in the process. This time, she's brought Adam Driver along with her.
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga are making a movie together.
Lady Gaga's latest meme started after she posted a picture of herself and Adam Driver in character in their new movie. The film, which will be directed by Ridley Scott, is titled House of Gucci and will follow legendary designer Maurizio Gucci and his wife, Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli. The film takes place in the mid-1990s, and the period-perfect attire that the actors are rocking in the photo was part of what turned it into an instant meme.
A meme is born.
After the picture was posted, the internet jumped on it almost immediately. Instead of variations on a single idea, though, everyone seemed to notice something different about the picture. For some, the most remarkable element was the fact that Adam appears to be roughly twice Gaga's size.
Others chose to focus on the looks that each actor was rocking in the image, suggesting that it might be a bad idea to hand them an aux cord or that they're the only couple on Tinder you'd swipe right on. The range of reactions was varied, but everyone seemed to agree that the image was a great way to spice up a pretty average weekday.
What is 'House of Gucci' about?
The movie is based on The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. No official synopsis for the film has been released yet, but the synopsis for the book offers a sense of where the story is headed.
As the official summary explains, Gucci was murdered in 1995 by an unknown gunman as he approached his main office building. His ex-wife was eventually arrested for arranging the murder.
The movie will dig into whether Patrizia is guilty, and if she is, why she might have been motivated to arrange a hit on her ex-husband. It's dark subject matter, but all of that heaviness needn't interfere with a good meme. The movie is set to hit theaters in November of 2021 and will likely be an awards contender.
'House of Gucci' memes are great viral marketing.
Although this may not have been Gaga's intent when she posted the photo, the memes that have cropped up around the first image of her and Adam together are undoubtedly making people more interested in the movie than they might have been otherwise. Now, the only question that remains is whether the movie will live up to the hype that its meme has created.
