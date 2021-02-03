Lídia Franco Says Adam Driver 'Attacked' Her on the Set of a Terry Gilliam Movie

In recent years, few actors have been more ascendant than Adam Driver . Throughout his still fairly short career, Driver has developed a reputation for making smart career decisions and taking on interesting, unconventional roles. His talents as an actor are self-evident, but recent news is complicating the love for Driver in the public imagination.

What are the assault allegations against Adam Driver?

In a recent interview with Radio Comercial's Era o que Faltava, actress Lídia Franco was discussing her time working on the film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, which stars Driver in one of the lead roles. During the interview, Franco said that she had bad memories of working on that film, in large part thanks to Driver. She acknowledged his skill as an actor but also said that he had behaved very badly on the set.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

In the interview, which was translated from Portuguese, Franco described Driver's behavior in some detail. "He is a very bad person," she explained. "He behaved very badly with me, physically. He attacked me." She continued, explaining that she had nothing to do with the scene that was being shot, and but saying that "it was a camouflaged assault, with a chair." Franco didn't share any additional details about the incident.

Franco added that, after the alleged attack, she was allowed to leave the set, but the production crew told her that no further action could be taken. "I was given permission to leave, but legally there was nothing they could do," she said. The actress added that, even before that incident, she did not have a favorable impression of Driver.