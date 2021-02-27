Were Lady Gaga's Dogs Ever Returned? An Update on the Scary Dog-Napping Attack

When news that Lady Gaga's dogs had been stolen broke on Feb. 25, 2021, fans and dog lovers across the nation were horrified on behalf of the singer. And when people learned the celebrity's dog walker was shot when thieves forcibly stole the two French bulldogs, they were even more heartbroken over what happened. The "Born This Way" singer offered a $500,000 reward for any information about the location of her beloved pets.

But were Lady Gaga's dogs ever returned?