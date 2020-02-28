Born This Way: Lady Gaga Is Known for Her No-Makeup Selfies — See Her Best Ones

Because stars have access to (and can afford) the best makeup products and artists out there, it's fairly rare to see a top celebrity without a full face of makeup. Those who do venture on the red carpet or who post selfies without makeup on are often called out in the comments section by internet trolls.

Mother Monster aka Lady Gaga has been posting makeup free photos on her Instagram page for years. She even went barefaced in A Star Is Born, proving that she is the queen of the minimal look.

As the creator of the makeup line Haus Labs, Lady Gaga can rock both a dramatic avant garde makeup look and a fresh face back to back on her Instagram page. Scroll down to see Lady Gaga's best no makeup looks, and to learn what she's said in the past about feeling empowered with every look.