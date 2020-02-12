We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Who Is ‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Dating?

By

Both professionally and personally, Taylor Kinney had quite a decade. The star of Chicago Fire is part of one of the most successful TV shows going today, and he also spent a good portion of the decade in a committed relationship with Lady Gaga. Following his split from the “Poker Face” singer, though, Taylor’s love life has been a little more out of the public eye. So who is the actor dating today?

Here's why 'Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga stopped dating.

One of Taylor’s first public relationships was actually with Lady Gaga, who was one of the most famous people on the planet in the early part of the 2010s. Rumors began to circulate about the couple in 2011, and they eventually went public with their relationship. Even after going public, though, they still declined to walk the red carpet together for a time.