We Had to Say Goodbye to Jesse Spencer on ‘Chicago Fire’ — but Is It for Good?

It’s hard when our favorite actors step out of their recurring roles in our favorite television shows. For fans of Chicago Fire , saying goodbye to Jesse Spencer , who has played Matt Casey for 10 seasons, is sure to shift the storyline. But is there a chance he will come back to Firehouse 51? It’s not totally ruled out.

Will Jesse Spencer ever come back to ‘Chicago Fire’?

A popular NBC mainstay, Chicago Fire has proven success over and over. With the show now in its 10th season with over 200 episodes, we knew there would come a time that our favorite characters may part from the show.

And for fans of Jesse, that time has, unfortunately, happened. Jesse’s last episode aired on Oct. 21, 2021, during the show’s 200th episode, a change we knew would come. According to USA Today, Jesse and executive producer Derek Haas had previously agreed to “at least get Casey to 200 episodes,” and that’s why the time to part came when it did. Jesse has been acting on television for most of his career, going from a lead role on House to a lead role on Chicago Fire in 2012.

"It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start," Jesse said. "But there’s other things I’d like to do in the future and there’s some family I need to take care of. And 18 years [of doing television] is a long time, that’s a long stretch."

As far as the storyline for Jesse’s character, Matt, the ending felt organic, and that’s likely because the show had some time to faze out his character. Not feeling rushed to squeeze his exit in, the character’s decision that took him away from Firehouse 51 made sense.

Speaking to TVLine, Derek explained that Matt leaving the station was a good ending for the character. He left in order to take care of the children of his departed old friend and fellow firefighter. "The one thing that we’ve shown since Episode 1 was how much he wants to be a father and be a family guy. It fits his character that the thing he’s going to put first is the health and safety of those boys," he said.

Unlike potentially killing the character off, which would effectively end the hope for a return, the storyline of Matt making a commitment to family for at least three years means there’s a chance that we could see Jesse return to play Matt later down the line.

And the way Matt left things off with Brett (Kara Killmer) leaves a clear and simple way for the character to return, for a potential guest role or even returning as a main character again. And both the showrunner and Jesse say they’re open to that potential in the future.

Derek has said that he’s keeping that storyline potential for Matt. "We're going to keep it alive … so this is a three-year commitment Casey is making,” he explained, “but hopefully we’ll see him before those three years are done. We are going to hear his voice after the 200(th)."

And Jesse says personally, he’s not shutting the door on maybe returning one day, too. "There is the potential for me to come back. I still am in Chicago right now," he said. "My home here with my wife is in Chicago, so I’m still going to be here, but I’m just stepping back for right now."