Could Matthew Casey Be the Next Character to Leave ‘Chicago Fire’?

We don't know if Casey is leaving Chicago Fire anytime soon, but what we do know is that there will be some character changes in the future. In an interview with ET last spring, executive producer Derek Haas talked about Season 9 and the show's future.

He was asked if he anticipated a cast shake-up during the remaining three seasons of Chicago Fire, and Derek answered, "Yes, we will definitely have more cast shake-ups in the coming season. It's just part of the way we work to keep our audience on their toes."

He added, "When viewers say, 'It'll never happen' on other shows, we want them to say, 'It's Chicago Fire they might just do it.'"

Could that shake-up include Casey? At this point, there's been no announcement from Jesse about leaving the show, nor anything from the Chicago Fire showrunners.