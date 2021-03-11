Monica Raymund Left 'Chicago Fire' to Seek New Creative Challenges

The actress has been a core cast member of the popular NBC drama since the very beginning, and her exceptional portrayal of Gabriela Dawson, a paramedic-turned-firefighter, garnered a great deal of applause. We investigate: Why did she leave Chicago Fire?

The first time Monica Raymund told Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas that she was leaving the show, her claim was met with total disbelief.

So, why did Monica Raymund leave 'Chicago Fire'?

"I felt like I was hungry to explore a different role, a different story. I wanted to explore a different world. I had been in Chicago for five years and just personally where I was in my life, I was ready to create my home and kind of plant some roots in Los Angeles," Monica explained in a previous interview with Chicago Tribune. The actress spent a considerable chunk of her career working on the show, and was eager to try different roles and diversify her acting portfolio.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

However, leaving the show was far from an easy process. As Monica told Chicago Tribune, she had a hard time saying goodbye to her on-screen family. "I mean, I’ve given six years of my life to that show and created a family there, so it was a bit like a dismemberment, if you will. I miss them terribly, of course," she said.

As she told the outlet, handing in her notice to showrunner Derek Haas led to some unexpected complications as well. "I was like, 'Hey, I’m leaving, I’m giving my notice.' And he was like, 'No you’re not!' And I said, 'No Derek, I am.' And he just couldn’t believe it! I mean, I didn’t quite know how to take that except to just … leave. I thought it was hilarious," she recalled.