Source: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

No 'Chicago Fire' Character Has Had a More Eventful Season Than Sylvie Brett

By

It’s been a rollercoaster season for Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire. Following a broken engagement and the unexpected return of her former roommate and best friend, Gabby Dawson, the paramedic in charge could use a little bit of normalcy.

Maybe she’ll find it in Matthew Casey now that both characters are single and seemingly uninhibited. Here’s what we know about Brett’s story arc moving forward.

What happened to Brett on 'Chicago Fire'?

The beginning of Season 8 saw the blonde beauty move back to her hometown of Fowlerton, Ind. after accepting Kyle Sheffield’s proposal. But she ended up breaking things off with the chaplain when she realized that the city is where she belongs.