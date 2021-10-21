Casey Asks Brett to Leave With Him on 'Chicago Fire' — Will She Go?

Just when things begin to go right for some of the characters on Chicago Fire, things begin to get more complicated. After a surprise appearance from Griffin Darden (Cameron Scott Roberts) this season, Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) has been put in a tricky situation that puts him in place to leave the show — but where does that place his new girlfriend, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer)? Could Brett be leaving Chicago Fire this season?

Casey is potentially leaving 'Chicago Fire' for good — but will he take Brett with him?

In case you missed it, Casey has been dealing with a large moral dilemma in recent episodes. After losing their dad in a fire that opened the series in Season 1, Ben and Griffin Darden have been children of a single parent for quite some time. Their mother was briefly put in jail for drunk driving before the family moved away from Chicago at the end of Season 2, but it seems that even in Oregon, Heather found herself in some legal trouble again.

Source: NBC

Griffin comes to Firehouse 51 to ask Casey for help, as he's been trying to take care of his brother while his mother is in jail again, but it's not easy. Casey briefly flew out to Oregon to watch them for a few days and take stock of the situation, only to learn the boys' current circumstance puts them in the position where they may be separated soon and put into different foster homes. While Casey wants to bring them back to Chicago, but their guidance counselor advised him against it.

Now, Casey is left at an impasse: Will he decide to move to Oregon so Griffin and Ben's lives won't have to be thrown into further turmoil, or will he stay with Firehouse 51? To add to the weight of his decision, after spending many seasons teasing a potential relationship, Casey and Brett have finally gotten together — but will he put that in jeopardy?

