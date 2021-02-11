'Chicago Fire': Will Gallo’s Risk Taking Ways Finally Catch up With Him? (SPOILERS)

NBC’s Chicago Fire is one of the most successful and popular dramas, blending realistic scenarios with intense storylines. When it comes to captivating storylines and engaging characters, the show does not fall short. One of the most memorable characters is newcomer Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende). In Season 8, fans were introduced to the young and eager firefighter. He is actually working at a different firehouse, but he and his crew were on the same call as members of 51.

Gallo's willingness to risk his own life to save someone else's is what brought him to the attention of Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer). Casey was sure that Gallo would make the perfect replacement for Otis (Yuriy Sardarov). However, Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) was against it. He didn't want to lose another firefighter to reckless behavior. Fans have watched Gallo and his impulsive ways in his early days with Firehouse 51 . However, his latest irrational decision may be his last.

In the Episode 6 teaser , Casey doesn’t seem happy with Gallo at all. This would be the second time that Gallo’s negatively gotten Casey’s attention, and he appears to be just fed up enough to reprimand him. Casey tells Gallo, "Pack up and go home." Is Casey suspending him, transferring him to another firehouse, or even worse, firing him? Could Gallo be leaving Chicago Fire for good? That would be quite the shocker because there's been no news by the actor or the network.

If you're not a fan of spoilers, you won't want to read ahead. Gallo, yet again, makes a split-decision during a rather dangerous fire rescue. His actions leave Casey steaming because the direct orders he gave to Gallo were not obeyed. Last season he made his boss mad after running into a burning house after being told not to go in. Casey gave him a pass after Gallo confided in him. Gallo filled him in on his tragic past, which explained why he went back into the burning house.

Is Gallo leaving 'Chicago Fire'?

Fans of the show know that Casey has high hopes for Gallo. He went to bat for him when Boden was reluctant to take him into Firehouse 51. Last season he made such an impact in and out of the firehouse, and it would be so sad if Gallo were fired. Fans would be utterly stunned if Gallo were to leave Chicago Fire. In an interview in November 2019 with TVLine, showrunner Derek Haas was asked about Gallo, Ritter (Daniel Kyri), and the upcoming Season 9.

Derek said, "They are so fun to write to. It's like the newer generation at the Firehouse, now with [paramedic Gianna] Mack joining them. We're gonna get to see some big storylines for all of them." His answer was opened-ended. However, it seems like whatever is in the works for the two characters, it would be highly unlikely that they would be going anywhere anytime soon. So, hopefully, this will hold true when it comes to Gallo.

Source: NBC