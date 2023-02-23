Home > Television > Chicago Fire Source: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Hanako Greensmith as Violet on 'Chicago Fire.' What Exactly Is Gallo and Violet's Relationship Status on 'Chicago Fire'? It's Complicated By Brittany Frederick Feb. 22 2023, Published 8:57 p.m. ET

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 14, "Run Like Hell." The relationship between Blake Gallo and Violet Mikami has been the worst-kept secret on Chicago Fire. Violet was introduced on the hit NBC series as Gallo's love interest, with whom he promptly put his foot in his mouth. Their awkward interaction was quickly pushed aside when the show hooked Gallo up with fellow newcomer Gianna Mackey.

Article continues below advertisement

However, actor Adriyan Rae leaving the series after just a few episodes resulted in Hanako Greensmith being brought back as Violet and her promotion to series regular—forcing Gallo to work directly with his ex. And it was almost immediately obvious that he wasn't over her. Now in Season 11, Chicago Fire is taking major steps to clear up their relationship status. Read on for what we know about Gallo and Violet.

Source: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Daniel Kyri as Ritter, Alberto Rosende as Gallo on 'Chicago Fire.'

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Gallo and Violet on 'Chicago Fire'?

Violet spent Chicago Fire Season 10 and part of Season 11 in a relationship with Evan Hawkins, portrayed by Jimmy Nicholas. While fans grew to root for the pairing, Gallo's feelings for Violet made it uncomfortable even as he did his best to be supportive. Particularly when Violet and Hawkins rekindled their romance in Season 11, Gallo was clearly heartbroken. But then Hawkins' unexpected death changed everything, leaving Violet destroyed and Gallo in the best friend role.

"Romantically, I don’t think Gallo even has that door open anymore right now because of everything Violet's gone through," actor Alberto Rosende told NBC Insider in December 2022. "Remember, Gallo knew Evan Hawkins as well. So there's this hole there that wasn’t there before." Just two months later, though, there's been a massive change of plans that audiences will not be surprised by, but definitely interested in.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Adrian S. Burrows/NBC Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on 'Chicago Fire.'

Will Gallo and Violet get back together on 'Chicago Fire'?

In Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 14, "Run Like Hell," the newest floater temporarily assigned to Firehouse 51 expresses a romantic interest in Violet. Seeing Muncell (played by Max Stewart) possibly moving in on his ex once again drags up old feelings in Gallo—leading to Gallo and Violet sharing a kiss. The kiss won't be shocking to viewers, who know that the NBC series never keeps its main characters single for very long.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though Violet's partner Sylvie Brett found "love at first sight" with Matthew Casey, Brett and Casey's romance fizzled out (via phone no less!) when Jesse Spencer left the series and Brett has already moved on to date Dylan (portrayed by Christopher Allen). The only question is if Gallo and Violet's kiss will lead to their officially becoming a couple again. They tried to keep things casual the first time, and that obviously didn't work out. But they've also built a very strong friendship.