Now That She's a Lieutenant, Does Stella Kidd Have to Leave 'Chicago Fire'?

As Chicago Fire dives deeper into its ninth season, fans are left scrambling to make sense of what’s to come. It's been good news, bad news throughout the year. The good news is that Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) has officially passed her exam to become a lieutenant. The bad news is that she's likely leaving Firehouse 51.

Ahead of the penultimate episode of Season 9, fans were met with a promo that seemed to announce Stella's fate. Coming down off the high of her test results, Stella's maybe-soon-to-be fiancé Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) will be told that "there are no spots in 51. She will have to go elsewhere." But if Stella is being forced to leave 51, does that mean that Miranda Rae Mayo is off the show?

Will Stella Kidd leave 'Chicago Fire' to go to another firehouse?

Throughout Season 9, fans have watched Stella fulfill her goal of becoming a lieutenant. Although she originally was unsure if she passed the test, we now know that she's moving up the ranks. While this should be a time for celebration, the problem is that the lieutenant positions have been filled twice over for Firehouse 51 — with one of them being Severide himself.

It certainly looks like Stella will have to leave 51, but does that mean that she's fully leaving the show? Miranda has been teasing an exit all season, but she hasn't announced one way or the other.

To Entertainment Weekly, she said, "I'm not ready [to say goodbye to Stella]. There's just a part of this industry though that I think it's healthy and good to practice detachment by really embracing the impermanent nature of life. And how everything changes and everything grows. So, no matter what happens, this has been one of the most transformational experiences of my life. But, you know, you always gotta be ready for what might happen."

That kind of sounds like, although she does not want to say goodbye, she might have to. But her interview with Hello! tells a bit of a different story. In it, Miranda details what she wants to see happen in the upcoming Season 10 for her character.

"I would like to see her get a position as a lieutenant at another house, and I would love to see her learn what it means to be a leader not in the place where she came up ... How she confronts those challenges, of what works and doesn't work, confronting her past trauma and her childhood, her parents not being around, I would love to see that," she said. With Miranda having so many thoughts about where her character could go, it definitely sounds like we should expect her to be around in Season 10, even if she's not in Firehouse 51.

