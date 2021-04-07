'Chicago Fire' Star Miranda Rae Mayo Is Pretty Private About Her Family Life

'Chicago Fire' Star Miranda Rae Mayo Is Pretty Private About Her Family LifeBy Shannon Raphael
Apr. 7 2021, Published 5:14 p.m. ET
From the compelling characters, to the jaw-dropping storylines, to the crazily intense emergencies, Chicago Fire has been delivering on the drama since it began in 2012. The success of the NBC series sparked the creation of the One Chicago universe, which includes the firefighter show, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med.
Fans have swooned for Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) since Season 1, but they've since become invested in his on-and-off relationship with Firefighter Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).
The character made her on-screen debut in Season 4, and she's since become one of the most beloved figures on the show. Known for her brazenness and her ability to take on any situation, Stella is an integral part of the fire department.
Though many viewers were first introduced to actress Miranda Rae Mayo through her work on Chicago Fire, she's long been appearing on top TV shows. Keep reading to find out what else she's been in, and to learn more information about her background — from her parents to her personal life.
Who is Miranda Rae Mayo? What else has she starred in?
Prior to her role in the hit NBC drama series, Miranda made her acting debut in a 2011 episode of Law & Order: LA. Her first recurring role was on The Game, and she played Patreece Sheibani for five episodes.
She then had a regular part as Zoe Browning on the popular soap opera, Days of Our Lives, from 2013 to 2015.
Many know Miranda from her time on Season 5 of Pretty Little Liars. Her character, Talia Sandoval Mendoza, was a love interest for Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell).
After her time on the hit Freeform teen drama, Miranda starred on two episodes of True Detective Season 2.
She then had a main part as Lacey Briggs in all 10 episodes of the primetime soap opera Blood & Oil. The ABC series also starred Don Johnson (who played her father) and Gossip Girl alum Chace Crawford. It was canceled in 2015.
Once Blood & Oil was axed, Miranda snagged her most famous role as Stella Kidd. She's played the character on Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. as well.
Who are Miranda Rae Mayo's parents?
The 30-year-old actress largely keeps the details of her private life to herself. She was born in Fresno, Calif. to Linda and Kenneth Mayo. Her mom and dad are reportedly divorced, but Miranda has not publicly shared further information about them. It's also unclear whether she has any siblings.
After she graduated from Roosevelt High School, Miranda moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in front of the cameras.
Before she started getting acting work, Miranda modeled.
When she's not starring on Chicago Fire, Miranda is interested in music. She has shared performances of her songs on her public Instagram feed.
The actress has not discussed whether she is currently in a relationship.
Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.