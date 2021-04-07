'Chicago Fire' Star Miranda Rae Mayo Is Pretty Private About Her Family Life

From the compelling characters, to the jaw-dropping storylines, to the crazily intense emergencies, Chicago Fire has been delivering on the drama since it began in 2012. The success of the NBC series sparked the creation of the One Chicago universe, which includes the firefighter show, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med.

Fans have swooned for Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) since Season 1, but they've since become invested in his on-and-off relationship with Firefighter Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

The character made her on-screen debut in Season 4, and she's since become one of the most beloved figures on the show. Known for her brazenness and her ability to take on any situation, Stella is an integral part of the fire department.