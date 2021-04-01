The Real Reason Adriyan Rae Was Written out of 'Chicago Fire'

One thing we do know is that it was Adriyan Rae’s choice to leave Chicago Fire . On her Instagram post in which she said farewell to the show, she wrote, “Though it’s coming to an unexpected end, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.” This led some fans to believe she was unexpectedly written off the show, but that’s not the case.

Chicago Fire creator Derek Haas told EW, “Adriyan let us know she had some private reasons to leave Chicago. To hear that as a showrunner, you absolutely respect what an actor needs.”

While we can speculate all we want about what those “private reasons” were that caused Adriyan to leave Chicago Fire, she clearly wanted to keep any details private.