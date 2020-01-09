Fans Are Already Shipping the New Paramedic on 'Chicago Fire' With Gallo

Don’t get too excited just yet. Violet definitely seems like the right kind of character to keep Gallo in line and viewers are already prepared to ship them (now accepting the perfect couples name, by the way), but new characters have popped up a lot over the years, only to be shafted eventually. Characters like Chili and Jason were once thought to be great additions to the firefighters, but have since essentially disappeared.

Hopefully Violet has a more promising future on Chicago Fire, especially if she is going to get a romance arc with Gallo. In the meantime, viewers can just enjoy watching her deliver the best one-liners to him as the sexual tension inevitably builds between them.

Watch Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.