Taylor Kinney's 'Chicago Med' Contract Ends After Season 9 — Is He Leaving?

One of Chicago Fire 's longest standing characters, Kelly Severide ( Taylor Kinney ), has been rumored to be on the outs with the show.

The lieutenant has been a member of the department since 2012, when the NBC drama originally launched. He has been with the show for all nine of its current seasons, but will that last? Some viewers aren't convinced that he's sticking around much longer.

Let's settle this matter once and for all: Is Taylor Kinney leaving the show?

He says the last two episodes of the season will hold the most plot twists — which means if Kelly is leaving, we'll likely see how he is being written out during those episodes.

"We're going to have one of these gigantic last 10 minutes that drive our audience crazy," he told the outlet. "I definitely enjoy building up to what feels like a giant ending to each season that makes audiences — because you know they have nothing until October — so you've got to have them thinking about it all summer long and yes, I do take pleasure in that."

More recently, David said that the Season 9 finale would be an emotional one, promising viewers that they're "going big" for it, according to Entertainment Tonight.

His phrasing gave way to slightly too many interpretations, leading some fans to assume that Kelly would depart from the show.

It's been rumored since 2019 that Kelly could be leaving the show. Chicago Med showrunner David Haas previously discussed the future of two characters, Kelly and Casey, on Twitter, stating, "They won't both be at 51 before the winter break."

'Chicago Fire's Severide is not going anywhere... yet.

As Deadline reports, Taylor's contract was supposed to be renewed at the beginning of 2019, coinciding with larger-scale negotiations concerning the future of the entire show. He reportedly signed on for two more seasons, which brings him through to the end of Season 9. NBC announced that Chicago Fire would be renewed for three more seasons in the spring of this year, granting loyal fans plenty of opportunities to watch their favorite firefighters in action. You can expect the show to stay on air at least through Season 11.

But what about Taylor's future? The star did spend considerable time discussing the contents of the contract, which spanned a two-year-long deal and a salary bump. While this contract kept him loyal to the show through Season 9, there has been little talk about whether or not he was offered a new contract to return.

Taylor is not listed for any new projects, movies, or other endeavors. That being said, his time on Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. seems to have drawn to a close, as he hasn't been on either show this year.