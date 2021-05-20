'Chicago Fire's' Kelly Severide Is Having Second Thoughts About Proposing to Stella — Will He Go Through With It?

Despite their ups and downs, Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) have easily become one of our favorite couples in the One Chicago franchise. The duo, who initially met during a training course at the academy, didn’t become close until Season 5 and began their romantic relationship shortly after.

Four seasons later, a lot has changed for Stella and Kelly. But after showrunners teased that Stella Kidd could be leaving Chicago Fire soon, fans are wondering what that means for Stellaride. So, do Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide get married on Chicago Fire?

So, do Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide eventually get married on 'Chicago Fire'?

In Season 9 of Chicago Fire, Kelly made it clear that he was ready to take his relationship with Stella to the next level. Despite their issues in the past, the couple seem to have finally found their way, but after Stella passed her lieutenant’s test, Kelly expressed that he was having second thoughts about proposing.

In the past, Stella expressed her fear of remarrying and being tied down, and in the May 19 episode of Chicago Fire, Kelly questions if it is the right time to get engaged, leading fans to wonder if he and Stella will actually tie the knot.

According to Miranda Rae Mayo, the chances are slim, but there’s definitely a chance that Kelly and Stella will walk down the aisle at some point. In a previous interview with TVLine, Miranda explained, “I don’t think that that’s really Stella’s vibe. My hunch is that if these two do get married, it’s, like, while they’re on vacation. I think that they’re a lot more spontaneous and in the moment.”

According to executive producer Derek Haas, Stella’s recent promotion is one of the many curveballs that will be thrown at Kelly and Stella leading up to the Season 9 finale. Derek shared in an interview with TVLine, “There are going to be some major events happening in [Severide and Stella’s] lives [that are] not all sunshine and roses.” In recent episodes, showrunners have teased that Miranda may make her exit from the series soon, but is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire, too?

