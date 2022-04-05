Jesse Spencer May Return to 'Chicago Fire' This Season — Find Out Why

During One Chicago Day, Haas revealed that he's trying to get Spencer to return for the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale, which is scheduled to air in May 2022.

"I talked to him last week, so I'm very hopeful that that's going [to] happen," Haas said, via another TVLine report. He added that "it is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and Brett in the finale," which he promised will be "the best finale ever."