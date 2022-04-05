Jesse Spencer May Return to 'Chicago Fire' This Season — Find Out Why

Jesse Spencer May Return to 'Chicago Fire' This Season — Find Out WhyBy Brittany Frederick
Things are getting hot on Chicago Fire, because co-creator and executive producer Derek Haas just dropped a bombshell regarding Jesse Spencer, who played fan-favorite Matthew Casey. Speaking during the annual One Chicago Day on March 30, Haas revealed that there's a chance Spencer returns to the show — and it would happen sooner rather than later.
Fans were devastated when Spencer left the series in the show's 200th episode, with Chicago Fire explaining that Casey had decided to move out of state to support his late best friend's sons. The character has been mentioned in the show since, given that he's still in a long-distance relationship with paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). But fans have been clamoring to see him again, and they just might get their wish before the end of Season 10.
What happened to Casey on 'Chicago Fire'?
In Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 5, "Two Hundred," Casey made the difficult decision to leave his life in Chicago after a familiar face from his past returned. Griffin Darden was the son of Andy Darden, Casey's close friend who died in the show's very first episode. When Casey found out that Griffin and his brother Ben were in trouble following their mom's recent arrest, he moved to Portland to become their legal guardian.
Off-screen, Jesse Spencer had decided it was time to leave the series. His contract expired after Season 9, though he reached an agreement to return for the start of Season 10 in order to give Casey a proper sendoff. However, he left the door open for future guest appearances, telling TVLine, "There is the potential for me to come back." Now it looks like the show wants to take him up on that offer.
Will Jesse Spencer return to 'Chicago Fire'?
During One Chicago Day, Haas revealed that he's trying to get Spencer to return for the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale, which is scheduled to air in May 2022.
"I talked to him last week, so I'm very hopeful that that's going [to] happen," Haas said, via another TVLine report. He added that "it is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and Brett in the finale," which he promised will be "the best finale ever."
That's a pretty huge promise to make, and it's worth reiterating that Spencer's return is not official yet. Even if he does come back, it will only be for that one episode and not the permanent return that many viewers have been asking for. But even a little bit of Casey will be great news for the series, since there's a potential wedding between Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide on the horizon. Plus, Brettsey shippers want to see a romantic moment for their favorite couple, too!
Plot-wise, it wouldn't make any sense for Casey not to fly back from Oregon for his friends' wedding and some much-needed face time with his girlfriend. But what fans (and producers) want doesn't always come to pass, as TV schedules and production constraints change all the time. If Jesse Spencer does return to Chicago Fire, though, it'll be the moment everyone's talking about well after Season 10 ends.
