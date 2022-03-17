We Still Miss Charlie Barnett on 'Chicago Fire' — Why Did He Leave the Show Again?

When it came time for Charlie to leave Chicago Fire, he was actually the last person to know it was happening. He told the Herald-Tribune that the day was like any other, until he was pulled into a room by writers and producers who told him he was being written off the show.

"They expressed that it wasn't about me or myself as an actor or my personality ... But they felt that Peter had reached a plateau and the writers didn't know where to take him because he'd done so much already," said Charlie.