Will Fans Get a Second Season of NBC’s Not-So-Ordinary Show ‘Ordinary Joe’?

One of the most unique television shows to premiere last fall was the NBC drama Ordinary Joe. The show centers on Syracuse graduate Joe Kimbreau (played by James Wolk), but takes an unexpected turn as it follows his life along three different paths 10 years after his graduation. We see him follow in his father’s footsteps as a police officer, chase his passion for music to become a superstar, and go into nursing after marrying his love.

It's a story all about the choices we make and how, no matter what happens, life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable, and beautiful.