Elizabeth Lail and Nieku Manshadi Tied the Knot in Spring 2021

Born in 1992, the Texas native started pursuing a career as an actress, and success immediately followed. In Ordinary Joe , she plays the titular character's wife (well, in one version of the story). What about real life? Is she married?

Once Upon a Time, the TV series created by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis was Elizabeth Lail 's first career breakthrough — and she has been unstoppable since.

In 'Ordinary Joe,' Elizabeth Lail plays Joe's wife. Is she married in real life?

Elizabeth often shares snapshots of her everyday life on social media. From a family trip to New York in December 2017 to a hangout with friends in London in December 2018, she posted numerous photographs capturing her best adventures over the years. However, Elizabeth is slightly more secretive when it comes to her romantic life. She used to be in a public relationship with Riverdale actor Julian Haig. What has happened to her since then? Is she married?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth tied the knot with Nieku Manshadi, a pediatric dentist, on April 24, 2021. The ceremony was held at the Hasbrouck House. Located in upstate New York, the fairytale-like location boasts breathtaking views and a cozy and luxurious American farmhouse-style interior deco.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elizabeth and Nieku decided to keep things simple. They invited only 22 guests. "We planned everything with [COVID-19] in mind! I think we could have easily invited 200 people had it been another time," Elizabeth told Brides. "We decided not to wait and just invite family to keep it safe for everyone. We were also the only guests on property, which gave us peace of mind to be in our own little bubble."

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth wore a stunning, lily-white gown designed by Andrea Hawkes, per Brides.

Article continues below advertisement

"[The wedding] felt like a surprise party that kept revealing itself all day," Elizabeth told Brides. She and Nieku got engaged in August 2020, during a romantic getaway to Montauk. "We were at our own little bonfire during sunset on the beach making s’mores when Nieku proposed with my grandmother’s wedding ring," the actress explained.

They organized the wedding ceremony with a similar approach. As Elizabeth told Brides, they chose the Hasbrouck House because it's the location where they celebrated their first anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement

"It felt right returning to a place from our story and sharing it with those we love," she said. "We didn't have a strong vision so, we went with what felt right and true to us. It's easy to become overwhelmed by possibility, so we just waited and listened for what felt good. In a way, the wedding revealed itself to us over time as more and more creatives became involved."