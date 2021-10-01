The Original 'Law & Order' Has Been Revived for Season 21 on NBC

For three decades, the Law & Order franchise has been going pretty strong, with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in its 23rd season and the spinoff Organized Crime in its sophomore season. However, the original NBC show itself has been off the air for over 11 years, but that’s all going to change soon. On Sept. 28, NBC announced that the classic cops-and-lawyers series Law & Order has been renewed for Season 21.

Rick Eid, who has collaborated on the hit drama with creator Dick Wolf , will serve as the showrunner of the forthcoming season. In a statement per The Hollywood Reporter, Dick Wolf said, “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine.” Dick Wolf isn’t the only one who’s excited about the revival. NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Chairman Susan Rovner also expressed her enthusiasm.

Susan stated, "Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

After 20 seasons, Law & Order ended back in 2010. Why, after so long, was the long-running series abruptly canceled? Keep reading to find out.