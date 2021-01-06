Officially Separated From His Third Wife, Dick Wolf Is an Eligible Bachelor

When it comes to scripted crime dramas, Dick Wolf is undoubtedly the king. Having started out as a staff writer on Hill Street Blues, the television producer quickly found fame and success with his Law & Order franchise, which has birthed a total of six police-courtroom dramas and four international spinoff shows.

But just who are the women who count themselves as having been Dick Wolf’s wife ? Let’s find out…

Over the years, Dick Wolf has won multiple awards, including an Emmy and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But while he’s soared to the heights of the small screen, Dick has also gone through a lot in his personal life, having had three wives over the course of five decades.

Who has Dick Wolf been married to?

Despite the dark and heinous crime shows he’s created, Dick Wolf is a fun-loving guy — just ask any one of his three ex-wives! Although the American television producer is currently single, Dick spent much of his life married to three wonderful women.

Dick’s first marriage was in 1970 to Susan Scranton, daughter of the former governor of Pennsylvania, William Scranton. The two met at a Halloween party in New York City when Dick was still working in advertising as a copywriter. Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last very long and the couple divorced in March of 1983, well before Dick’s television career took off.

Dick’s next marriage came just a few months after he officially split from Susan. In June of 1983, he wed his second wife, Christine Marburg. The pair were married until 2005 and together they had three children: Olivia, Sarina, and Elliot. Those names sound familiar?

Perhaps because of the massive critical and financial success Dick had during his marriage to Christine (Law & Order premiered in 1999 while the couple was still together), their divorce got messy. Christine claimed that she was cheated out of a fair settlement for years after they had split.

As a part of her settlement, Christine did receive $17.5 million in cash, spousal support of as much as $2 million for eight years, and the former couple’s house in Maine. But, she claimed her ex-husband had concealed assets from her at the time of the settlement. She also claimed that she had been tricked into signing her settlement before being informed of an upcoming $1 billion deal that Dick was about to sign with NBC.

After years of legal appeals, the court found that Christine did not have a substantial case and she lost her case for good in 2019. This news came around the same time that Dick was separating from his third and most recent wife, Noelle Lippman.

Noelle and Dick married in 2006 and had two children together, daughter Zoe and son Rex. The couple was married for 13 years before their split in 2019. This time however, Dick had a prenuptial agreement in place, which limited the amount of money he would pay out in the divorce settlement.

Sources close to the executive producer said that he ultimately agreed to an “incredibly generous” $100,000 per month. However, a second person close to the former couple said that Nicolle was the primary caretaker of her and Dick’s children, which left her with most of the day-to-day expenses.