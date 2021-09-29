We Really Hope Eoin Macken From NBC's New Drama 'La Brea' Is Single

Tonight when we tune into NBC's latest show La Brea , we'll be graced with the talents of Irish actor Eoin (pronounced Owen) Macken. If you've ever seen an Abercrombie & Fitch ad from the early 2000s (and who hasn't), then you might recognize Eoin. He got his start in modeling but quickly gained traction in film and television. He's a pretty private person, so we're left wondering, is he single? If not, who is his wife? Here's what we know.

As of now, Eoin appears to be single and living in Australia. He doesn't open up very often about his private life, telling Virgin Media's Elaine , "I haven't really had any conversation about my personal life apart from with my mum until now." Currently, he's focused on maintaining relationships with his friends and family, going home to Ireland as often as possible.

Here is what we know about Eoin Macken's dating history.

Eoin also went on to say, "It is harder to maintain a relationship when you're traveling and moving around, especially if you're involved in music or film, that definitely makes things a lot more difficult, to be frank." However, this wasn't always the case. In 2006, he dated Saturdays singer Una Healy, but they broke up after only two years. He briefly dated actress Kellie Blaise from 2010 to 2011. And then for the next several years, he kept pretty mum about his dating life.

In 2016, Eoin met actress Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen's Gambit fame while filming the short Crossmaglen. They were seen publicly looking very cozy on more than one occasion. In October of 2017, rumors of their engagement were sparked by a ring suddenly appearing on Anya's left hand while at the BFI London Film Festival.

