'La Brea,' the NBC Drama, Captures the Aftermath of an Unprecedented Catastrophe

Eve Harris ( Natalie Zea ) is a single working mom, and her two teenage kids, Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and Josh (Jack Martin), are trying to get to the school on time, but there's dense L.A. traffic. But just as Josh exchanges a flirtatious glance with a girl sitting in the car in the next lane, a catastrophe of biblical proportions rears its ugly head. So, what is La Brea about?

'La Brea' captures an apocalyptic scenario. So, what exactly is it about?

La Brea takes an imagined catastrophe as its starting point and weaves a complex story around it. After a mysterious sinkhole opens in the heart of Los Angeles, the survivors above ground face no choice but to carry out an investigation and work out what caused the tragedy. Meanwhile, those who fell into the sinkhole have to fight for survival in an alternative universe.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

As David told Beverly Hills Magazine, he first came up with the idea for the show after stumbling upon a photo of a sinkhole. Haunted by the image, he eventually started to work on a storyboard that told the story of the experiences of a group of people whose lives are affected by a sinkhole one way or another.

"It started with an image of a sinkhole in the middle of Los Angeles. It was just something that I hadn't seen before, and an image that I just couldn’t shake and I thought that would be an interesting way to open a TV show," he said. "I didn't really have a story associated with it, I just knew that I wanted to pursue the image."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC

As David told Syfy, the changes the members of the Harris family have to go through will be the focal point of the drama. "It is really about a family," he said. "There are lots of ideas that are big and noisy, but without deep emotional connection, people won’t respond. And so the emotional story is about all of the survivors."