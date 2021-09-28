Who Is Zyra Gorecki, Star of NBC's Newest Drama 'La Brea'?

Zyra is originally from Michigan but splits time between her home state and Chicago. When she was just 13 years old, she lost part of her left leg below her knee in a lumber accident. When it comes to her disability, Zyra tries to give people the benefit of the doubt regarding their own ableism. She recently told the Chicago Sun-Times, “I think people try to be good; they try to be caring and understanding of other people, and that’s not always the case."