Where Is 'La Brea' Filmed? NBC's Sci-Fi Drama Filming Locations Revealed

La Brea is one of the many shows NBC ordered straight to series for this upcoming pilot season. The fantasy science-fiction drama follows residents of Los Angeles after a massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of the city, dragging hundreds of people and buildings into it.

Those who fell down the sinkhole find themselves in a dangerous predicament. While navigating the seemingly prehistoric land, the characters must work together to survive. As for the civilians who managed to stay above ground, they are struggling to grasp the situation. Like those down below, they must work together to understand what happened. NBC adds, "In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other."

Source: NBC

With such an intriguing concept and an impressive post-apocalyptic setting, the series will have viewers feeling on edge due to the circumstances and challenges the characters must face. If you are like us, then you're probably wondering where La Brea filmed to produce an accurate visual aid for the catastrophic setting. Well, you're in for a treat as all the filming details are below.

Where is 'La Brea' filmed? La Brea began filming in March 2021, with the pilot shooting in Los Angeles. However, starting in May, production moved to Australia for the rest of the first season. Let's take a closer look at a few areas La Brea shot in Australia.

Source: NBC

The majority of the show was filmed in Melbourne, Australia. As The Cinemaholic notes, Melbourne acted as a double for LA, which the producers likely chose because of the similar weather, beaches, and urban infrastructure between the two locations.

In addition, the majority of indoor scenes were shot at Docklands Studios, a film and television workshop covering six soundstages prepared for recording. One of the most expensive miniseries ever produced, The Pacific, was filmed at the studio.

The cast and crew also filmed in the Coburg Hill, Melbourne, Australia area, mainly at Coburg High School. Also, filming took place at the reputable University of Melbourne, known for its excellence.

Source: NBC

A few other locations where La Brea filmed include: Port Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Sneddon, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Essendon Fields, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Rye, Victoria, Australia

Mount Macedon Range, Victoria, Australia

Kew, Victoria, Australia

Clayton, Victoria, Australia

Pascoe Vale, Victoria, Australia

Who is in 'La Brea'? The cast includes Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Catherine Dent, Karina Logue, Zyra, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Angel Parker, Chloe De Los Santos, and Ione Skye.