Natalie Zea Was With Her Husband for 10 Years Before They Got Married

The NBC show La Brea is all about a natural disaster with a supernatural twist. After a sinkhole swallows up part of Los Angeles, survivors are trying their best to figure out what happened, why it happened, while trying to find normalcy in life. Those who fell into the pit are trying to survive in an alternate universe.

On La Brea, actress Natalie Zea plays Eve Harris, a single mom of two teenagers. She and her boys were lucky enough to survive, but now, fans are curious about her real-life love life. Does Natalie have a husband or any kids? Here's what we know.

The couple also has a podcast together called Passions for Life , where they talk about what filming the show was like for them. Plus, you get a look at how their relationship formed while they worked together and how it relates to their lives today.

Though Natalie has landed some great roles over the years, Travis too has an impressive resume to match. According to People , Natalie and Travis met when they were costars on the soap opera Passions. From there, he went on to work on shows like General Hospital , 2 Broke Girls, Young Sheldon , American Horror Story , and more.

Natalie is married to fellow actor Travis Schuldt, and the couple has been married for seven years as of 2021, according to an Instagram post made in July. But their relationship dates back further. The two were dating for 10 years before they got engaged in 2013. They tied the knot in Hawaii in 2014.

Do Natalie Zea and Travis Schuldt have any kids?

Natalie and Travis had their first child together, a daughter, in Oct. 2015. The couple named her Reygan, and for the most part, have kept her off of their social media. Every so often, they offer a glimpse into their lives, like sharing on Instagram that their kid had her first trip to the movies in June 2021.

In an interview with People, Natalie said she wasn't in a rush to have any more kids. That still seems to be the case as Reygan is their only child. She gave birth to her daughter at 40 and said she might have been more open to having more kids if she started having them younger.