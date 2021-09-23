The Ending of 'American Horror Story's 'Red Tide' Leaves Some Things up in the Air

Part of the issue with Red Tide's finale is that there are still a few things up in the air. And there's no denying that the finale itself felt rushed.

Not every American Horror Story fan can be satisfied with every ending. And even though some applaud the way part one of Double Feature, titled Red Tide , ends, others aren't as willing to be diplomatic.

Hopes were high ahead of the Red Tide finale, and there are still four episodes left of Double Feature. But first, let's unpack Red Tide.

Some longtime AHS fans took to Twitter to call out co-creator Ryan Murphy and what they see as his inability to write proper endings. So far, there have been 10 seasons of AHS. They can't all be bangers.

How does 'AHS: Red Tide' end?

The first part of Double Feature ends with Los Angeles in shambles, thanks to the little black pill. The Chemist prepares to leave it all behind with baby Eli. Now, let's back up. The episode begins with the discovery of the sheriff's body. Her death sparks outrage from a state trooper, who is determined to investigate the strange goings-on in P-Town during the winter months.

The town council decides that Belle and Austin have to get rid of Harry Gardner and his family once and for all. But before they try to, Ursula works with the Chemist to give a "bad batch" of the black pills to the pale creatures. This forces them to turn on Belle and Austin and basically rip them to shreds. Ursula then walks in, guns blazing (literally), and kills the pale creatures before they can get to Harry, Alma, or the baby.

ryan murphy should take the pill and maybe he’ll finally know how to do finales 😬 #AHSdoublefeature — becks (@GEONH4KS) September 23, 2021

Because Harry decides they should be done with the pills, Alma kills him. You know, baby vamps gonna vamp. She moves to L.A. with Ursula, the Chemist, and Eli. Flash forward a few months and Ursula makes the decision to hand out black pills left and right to essentially see what "real" talent is out there.

She has no issue with the number of dead bodies new pale creatures leave in their wake, as long as she can sign some new talent. But, it turns out, there's more failure in L.A. than true talent. Go figure, right? Even though the end of the episode doesn't explain why the Chemist and Eli part ways with Ursula and Alma, it's clear that the Chemist is over L.A. itself.

Me at the end of episode 6 #AHSdoublefeature pic.twitter.com/3vUpm0TDst — Lady Nicks (@ladynicks24) September 23, 2021

