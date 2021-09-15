'Death Valley' and 'Red Tide' Might Be Part of an Epic 'AHS' Twist — THEORY

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with AHS: Double Feature.

Even before American Horror Story: Double Feature premiered, fans took stabs at guessing how its two parts will connect. The first part of the season, Red Tide, is about people who are also essentially vampires. Part 2, Death Valley, is about aliens.

But now, one fan theory says they're both connected by way of the story Harry writes in Red Tide.